Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding cage Tuesday

Holtby will patrol the blue paint against the Senators at home Tuesday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby has struggled for consistency of late, as he has given up four or more goals in three of his previous six outings while allowing two or fewer in the other trio of contests. The veteran netminder will need to even out his play if he wants to lift Lord Stanley's cup again this season.

