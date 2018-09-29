Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding crease Sunday

Holtby will play the entire preseason finale Sunday against the Blues, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The news is hardly a surprise as Holtby gets a final tuneup before the home opener Oct. 3 against the Bruins. With an inexperienced backup in Pheonix Copley likely to be his understudy, the 29-year-old could be in for a heavy workload in 2018-19 and should be one of the top goalies in all formats if he can regain the Vezina Trophy-caliber form he exhibited prior to a down year in 2017-18.