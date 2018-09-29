Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding crease Sunday
Holtby will play the entire preseason finale Sunday against the Blues, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The news is hardly a surprise as Holtby gets a final tuneup before the home opener Oct. 3 against the Bruins. With an inexperienced backup in Pheonix Copley likely to be his understudy, the 29-year-old could be in for a heavy workload in 2018-19 and should be one of the top goalies in all formats if he can regain the Vezina Trophy-caliber form he exhibited prior to a down year in 2017-18.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 31 saves in OT loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will play full 60 minutes Friday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Surrenders three goals in loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting in Carolina•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes six saves in preseason debut•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting preseason opener•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...