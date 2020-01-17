Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding goal versus Islanders

Holtby will start between the pipes Saturday in Long Island, Rob Carlin of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Holtby has hit a major rough patch recently, allowing three or more goals in each of his last six outings. he owns a 1-5-0 record, a 4.34 GAA and an .832 save percentage over that span and the numbers are even worse on the road, so the veteran netminder may face an uphill battle to get back in the win column Saturday versus an Islanders club owning a plus-14 goal differential over 24 home games.