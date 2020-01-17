Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding goal versus Islanders
Holtby will start between the pipes Saturday in Long Island, Rob Carlin of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Holtby has hit a major rough patch recently, allowing three or more goals in each of his last six outings. he owns a 1-5-0 record, a 4.34 GAA and an .832 save percentage over that span and the numbers are even worse on the road, so the veteran netminder may face an uphill battle to get back in the win column Saturday versus an Islanders club owning a plus-14 goal differential over 24 home games.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Allows four goals again•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Defending net Saturday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Drops result against Flyers•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Credited with win in crazy comeback•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting against San Jose•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.