Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding the crease Monday
Holtby will get the start at home for Monday's matinee against the Predators, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby looks to close out 2018 in style having gone 11-6-1 with a 2.43 GAA and .926 save percentage in 18 games since the beginning of November. The 29-year-old faces a tough matchup against the Predators, but he's been a top netminder over the last several weeks, so keep him rolling.
