Capitals' Braden Holtby: Has allowed 12 goals in last three games
Holtby made 33 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas on Saturday night.
Holtby has lost three straight games and allowed 12 goals in those losses. He's struggling and has a putrid .888 save percentage and 3.62 GAA in 10 starts this season. Holtby needs to be on your bench.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal against Stars•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Burned for five goals in Thursday's loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gives up three in Thursday's loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Steers away 22 shots•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...