Capitals' Braden Holtby: Has allowed 12 goals in last three games

Holtby made 33 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas on Saturday night.

Holtby has lost three straight games and allowed 12 goals in those losses. He's struggling and has a putrid .888 save percentage and 3.62 GAA in 10 starts this season. Holtby needs to be on your bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories