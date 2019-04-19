Capitals' Braden Holtby: Heads home looking for another win
Holtby made 22 saves for the Capitals in a 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4 on Thursday night.
The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2, with the home team winning each game. Holtby heads home to Washington for a Saturday night tilt and hopes to continue the home-ice advantage.
