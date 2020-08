Holtby stopped 24 of 26 shots Tuesday in a 3-2 win over the Islanders in Game 4.

Holtby went long stretches without facing any work in this one, particularly once Washington started its comeback from a 2-0 deficit. He allowed goals by Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mathew Barzal in the opening nine minutes but was perfect the rest of the way. Although the Capitals still trail the series 3-1, Holtby has elevated his play with a .933 save percentage over the last two games.