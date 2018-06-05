Capitals' Braden Holtby: Holds Knights at bay
Holtby stopped 28 of 30 shots Monday, helping his team win its third straight, a 6-2 win over Vegas in Game 4 to put the Capitals one game away from hoisting the Cup.
Holtby was a little lucky in the first two periods, as the Golden Knights hit the post on multiple occasions when a goal could have changed the game. But to his credit, Holtby took advantage of his good fortune and put a stop to the Knights until the game was well in hand. Since his rough Game 1, Holtby has stopped 86 of 91 shots, a stellar save percentage of .945 that's put Washington on the brink of its first Stanley Cup.
