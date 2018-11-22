Capitals' Braden Holtby: Holds off Chicago's comeback bid

Holtby made 37 saves to top the Blackhawks by a 4-2 score Wednesday.

Holtby allowed Chicago to erase two-thirds of Washington's 3-0 lead, but he did enough to hold on for a win on a busy Thanksgiving eve. While Holtby's 7-5-2 record is passable, owners are well within their rights to expect more from a three-time 40-game winner that just backstopped his team to the Stanley Cup last season.