Capitals' Braden Holtby: Hoping to build on recent success
Holtby made 23 saves in a 5-3 win over the Devils.
Holtby enters the postseason with two-straight wins under his belt. But his 2.99 GAA and .907 save percentage are the worst marks of his otherwise illustrious career. Holtby needs to be stud-like to ultimately get the Caps past the Pens in the postseason. Caps' fans will have their fingers and toes crossed that he'll be able to do just that. Holtby could have a really short leash, particularly given Philipp Grubauer's strong play.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will cap off regular season Saturday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Earns road win against Blues•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Squaring off with St. Louis•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Surrenders three goals in Friday loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Designated home starter Friday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 35 saves in Wednesday's OT win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...