Capitals' Braden Holtby: Hoping to build on recent success

Holtby made 23 saves in a 5-3 win over the Devils.

Holtby enters the postseason with two-straight wins under his belt. But his 2.99 GAA and .907 save percentage are the worst marks of his otherwise illustrious career. Holtby needs to be stud-like to ultimately get the Caps past the Pens in the postseason. Caps' fans will have their fingers and toes crossed that he'll be able to do just that. Holtby could have a really short leash, particularly given Philipp Grubauer's strong play.