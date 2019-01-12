Capitals' Braden Holtby: Implied starter Saturday
Holtby is shaping up to start against the visiting Blue Jackets on Saturday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Holtby was the only Capitals netminder listed on the projected lineup, so look for him to do the honors against a Columbus team with a road record of 13-7-1 this season.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Sterling in road win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Defending net Thursday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Back in the win column•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Torched in Thursday's loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Manning crease Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...