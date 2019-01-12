Capitals' Braden Holtby: Implied starter Saturday

Holtby is shaping up to start against the visiting Blue Jackets on Saturday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Holtby was the only Capitals netminder listed on the projected lineup, so look for him to do the honors against a Columbus team with a road record of 13-7-1 this season.

