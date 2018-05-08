Capitals' Braden Holtby: Impressive effort as Capitals advance

Holtby stopped 28 of 30 shots from the Penguins in Game 6 on Monday, helping the Capitals advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

The Capitals were dominated on faceoffs but finished with a plus-8 shot differential on the way to this series win over the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. Holtby's lone goal allowed was a one-timer from defenseman Kris Letang that likely would have been difficult for any netminder to stop. The 2008 fourth-rounder maintained a 2.15 GAA and .921 save percentage against the Penguins to help the Caps advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in two decades.

