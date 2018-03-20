Capitals' Braden Holtby: In cage Tuesday
Holtby will guard the home goal Tuesday against the Stars, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Holtby has ceded some recent starts to Philipp Grubauer with coach Barry Trotz wanting to give the veteran some time off to reset. Following an outing in which Grubauer allowed five goals on 34 shots against the Flyers, he will retake the net for Tuesday's affair. Holtby has been presented with a good opportunity to get back on the horse too, squaring off against a Stars club averaging just 2.50 goals per game on the road this season.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Notches 30th win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gets starting nod for Friday's contest•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pulled for third time in six games•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Prevails in Stadium Series event•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...