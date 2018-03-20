Capitals' Braden Holtby: In cage Tuesday

Holtby will guard the home goal Tuesday against the Stars, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Holtby has ceded some recent starts to Philipp Grubauer with coach Barry Trotz wanting to give the veteran some time off to reset. Following an outing in which Grubauer allowed five goals on 34 shots against the Flyers, he will retake the net for Tuesday's affair. Holtby has been presented with a good opportunity to get back on the horse too, squaring off against a Stars club averaging just 2.50 goals per game on the road this season.