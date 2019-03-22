Capitals' Braden Holtby: In crease Friday
Holtby will start between the pipes in Friday's matchup with the visiting Wild, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Holtby's last outing came in the form of an overtime loss to the Lightning, where the Saskatchewan native gave up five goals while posting a 4.92 GAA and .821 save percentage. Holtby has stumbled a bit since shutting out the Devils on March 8 -- in his last four games, the 29-year-old managed a 1-2-1 record, allowed 15 goals and posted a 3.78 GAA and .868 save percentage. Holtby will take on a Minnesota team that's desperate for points and has averaged 2.40 goals per game through 10 games in March.
