Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal against Cats

Holtby will start in goal Saturday against the visiting Panthers, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby will take aim at his 20th win of the season. He'll face a Panthers team that ranks 13th in the league in scoring by means of averaging 3.06 goals per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories