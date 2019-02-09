Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal against Cats
Holtby will start in goal Saturday against the visiting Panthers, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby will take aim at his 20th win of the season. He'll face a Panthers team that ranks 13th in the league in scoring by means of averaging 3.06 goals per game.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Back in win column•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Back in goal Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tough-luck loss against Boston•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pegged with Sunday's start•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Finally ends losing streak•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Facing potent offense Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...