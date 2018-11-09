Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal against Columbus
Holtby will patrol the crease in Friday's home game against the Blue Jackets, Rob Carlin of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Holtby was outstanding in his last start Wednesday against the Penguins, turning aside 41 of 42 shots en route to a tidy 2-1 victory. The 29-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling and secure his sixth win of the season in a home matchup with a Columbus squad that's averaging 3.43 goals per game on the road this campaign, sixth in the NHL.
