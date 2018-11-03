Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal against Stars

Holtby will take on the Stars as Saturday's home starter, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Holtby's rate stats -- including a 3.60 GAA and .887 save percentage -- are substandard to put it mildly, but Washington's chief netminder at least has a winning record (4-3-1) and a shutout to prevent him from slipping into obscurity in the fantasy realm. Indeed, as a defending Stanley Cup champion and Vezina Trophy winner from 2016, Holtby isn't going to go away quietly, so practice patience with him. Besides, we like his chances to get back on track against a Dallas team that is without one of its most potent offensive producers in Alexander Radulov (lower body).