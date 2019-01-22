Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal against Team Teal
Holtby is in line to start Tuesday evening against the visiting Sharks, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Holtby's track record against the Sharks is rather poor, as he's gone 2-4-0 with a 3.74 GAA and .875 save percentage against them over seven career games. However, the Capitals are likely antsy to catch up to the Islanders in an effort to reclaim the Metropolitan Division lead, and Holtby gives them the best chance to accomplish that feat.
