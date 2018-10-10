Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal against Vegas

Holtby will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home matchup with the Golden Knights, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby had a rough outing in his last start Thursday against Pittsburgh, surrendering seven goals on 41 shots en route to a 7-6 overtime loss. The 29-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his second victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Golden Knights club that has only potted five goals through its first three games of the season.