Holtby will get the starting nod for Wednesday's Game 1 clash with the Islanders, Mike Vogel of NHL.com reports.
Holtby posted a mediocre 1-1-1 record in the Caps' three round-robin clashes despite registering a solid 1.98 GAA and .925 save percentage. If the veteran netminder can continue to produce at similar levels, it should give his team plenty of chances to secure a couple victories and advance to the next round.
