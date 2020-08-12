Holtby will get the starting nod for Wednesday's Game 1 clash with the Islanders, Mike Vogel of NHL.com reports.

Holtby posted a mediocre 1-1-1 record in the Caps' three round-robin clashes despite registering a solid 1.98 GAA and .925 save percentage. If the veteran netminder can continue to produce at similar levels, it should give his team plenty of chances to secure a couple victories and advance to the next round.