Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal for Game 2
Holtby will draw the start against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby had the rival Penguins blanked through the first two periods of Game 1 before allowing three straight goals in just a five-minute span during the third and final frame. He'll look to get his team back in the win column and avoid going down 2-0 in the series before heading back to Pittsburgh for Games 3 and 4. After a strong showing in Round 1 against Columbus, registering a1.92 GAA and .932 save percentage, it seems Holtby's job is secure for now.
