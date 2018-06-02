Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal for Game 3
Holtby will guard the cage in Saturday's Game 3 against the Golden Knights in Washington.
Holtby was fantastic in Game 2, turning aside 37 of 39 shots en route to an impressive 3-2 road victory. The 28-year-old netminder, who's compiled a 13-7-0 record while posting a 2.19 GAA and .921 save percentage in 20 appearances this postseason, will look to stay sharp and help his team secure a 2-1 series lead Saturday night in Washington.
