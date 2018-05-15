Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal for Game 3

Holtby will start between the pipes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Lightning in Washington on Tuesday, The Washington Post reports.

Holtby was rock solid in Games 1 and 2, picking up back-to-back victories while posting an admirable 2.00 GAA and .929 save percentage. The 28-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and help his team take a stranglehold on the series by securing a third consecutive win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.