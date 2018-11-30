Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Friday

Holtby will get the starting nod at home versus the Devils on Friday.

Holtby is riding a four-game winning streak during which he has posted a 1.08 GAA and a .968 save percentage. Backed by an offense that is putting up 3.46 goals per game (seventh highest in the league), the netminder isn't going to lose a lot of games in which he gives up two or fewer goals. In fact, this season the Saskatchewan native is 8-1-0 when preventing the opposing team from scoring three or more.