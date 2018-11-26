Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Monday
Holtby will get the starting nod on the road against the Islanders on Monday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby is riding a three-game winning streak following his return from injury. In those trio of appearances, the netminder posted a 1.11 GAA and recorded a shutout versus Montreal. Backed by the league's fifth-best offense (3.44 goals per game), the 29-year-old should have no problem racking up the victories this season and could challenge for the 40-win mark for the fourth time in his career.
