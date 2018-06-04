Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Monday

Holtby will get the starting nod against the Golden Knights for Monday's Game 4 matchup, J.J. Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Holtby has been nearly unbeatable in his previous two contests, as he logged a 1.50 GAA and .951 save percentage. If the Golden Knights are going to avoid a 3-1 series deficit, they are going to need to find a way to get under the 28-year-old's skin -- whether that means a pesky netfront presence or a high volume of shots remains to be seen.