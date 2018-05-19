Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Saturday

Holtby will get the starting nod for Saturday's Game 5 clash with Tampa Bay.

Holtby will be looking to bounce back from a pair of disappointing home outings in which he gave up seven goals on 42 shots (.833 save percentage). The last time the netminder was in Florida, he posted a pair of wins along with a 2.00 GAA. If his teammates can't stay out of the box, the 28-year-old could be in for a rough night, as the Lightning are converting on the power play at 30.8 percent.