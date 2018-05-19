Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Saturday
Holtby will get the starting nod for Saturday's Game 5 clash with Tampa Bay.
Holtby will be looking to bounce back from a pair of disappointing home outings in which he gave up seven goals on 42 shots (.833 save percentage). The last time the netminder was in Florida, he posted a pair of wins along with a 2.00 GAA. If his teammates can't stay out of the box, the 28-year-old could be in for a rough night, as the Lightning are converting on the power play at 30.8 percent.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Outplayed by Vasilevskiy in Game 4 loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Looking to get back on track Thursday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stumbles in Game 3 loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal for Game 3•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns aside 33 shots in Game 2 win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Back in net for Game 2•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...