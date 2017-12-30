Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Saturday
Holtby will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Devils, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Holtby was solid in his last start, turning aside 31 of the 34 shots he faced en route to a 4-3 shootout victory over the Bruins on Thursday. The 28-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 22nd win of the season Saturday in a tough home matchup with a Devils club that's averaging 3.24 goals per game on the road this campaign, third in the NHL.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Comes back for shootout win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Looking to stay hot against B's•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Surrenders three goals in Saturday's loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 33 saves in overtime win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...