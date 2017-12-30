Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Saturday

Holtby will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Devils, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Holtby was solid in his last start, turning aside 31 of the 34 shots he faced en route to a 4-3 shootout victory over the Bruins on Thursday. The 28-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 22nd win of the season Saturday in a tough home matchup with a Devils club that's averaging 3.24 goals per game on the road this campaign, third in the NHL.