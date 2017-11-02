Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Thursday

Holtby will get the starting nod on the road against the Islanders on Thursday, Tarik el-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Holtby bounced back from a rough outing in Vancouver with a 38-save, two-goal performance versus the Oilers. The netminder has dominated New York in his career, as he has posted a 12-3-3 record with a .925 save percentage against the Isles and will look to continue that trend Thursday.