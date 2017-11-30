Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Thursday
Holtby will get the starting nod against the Kings on Thursday.
Holtby has come out on top in three of his previous four outings, posting a 2.27 GAA along the way. On the year, the netminder has put together his usual dominant performance, as he has registered 13 wins in 18 games -- just three behind league leader Andrei Vasilevskiy. In his career, the 28-year-old Holtby has only faced Los Angeles three times in which he is 1-1-1 with a .920 save percentage.
