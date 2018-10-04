Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Thursday
Holtby will get the starting nod against Pittsburgh on Thursday, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
After stonewalling the Bruins on Wednesday, Holtby will take the second of the Capitals back-to-back as well and look for shutout No. 2 of the year versus the rival Penguins. The fact that he was tested just 25 times by the Bruins likely factored into coach Todd Reirdon's decision to go back to Holtby for Thursday's contest.
