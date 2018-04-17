Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Tuesday

Holtby will get the starting nod for Tuesday's Game 3 matchup with Columbus.

After coming into Game 2 in relief of Philipp Grubauer, Holtby will retake the No. 1 job for the Caps -- who are facing a 2-0 series deficit. The Saskatchewan native posted decent numbers in his previous six outings (a 5-1-0 record and 2.68 GAA), so it was a little surprising to see him riding the pine for the start of the playoffs. Unless the 28-year-old really struggles, it's hard to imagine he won't be the starter Washington for the remainder of the postseason.