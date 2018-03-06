Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Tuesday

Holtby, as expected, will get the starting nod versus the Ducks on Tuesday.

Holtby finally got a win Saturday against the Maple Leafs, after having gone winless in his previous six outings. Given his struggles this season -- he is currently sporting career worsts in GAA (3.00) and save percentage (.908) -- the 28-year-old likely won't be on any Vezina Trophy ballots for the first time since taking over as the starter in Washington.