Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Wednesday

Holtby will get the starting nod against the Flyers on Wednesday, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Despite a .910 save percentage in his previous three outings, Holtby has been limited to a 1-0-2 record. In addition to the time off for the All-Star break, the netminder has appeared in just four of the Capitals' last seven contests. Some added time off should hopefully keep the 28-year-old fresh for the postseason and could mean a few more starts for backup Philipp Grubauer in the interim.