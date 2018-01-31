Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Wednesday
Holtby will get the starting nod against the Flyers on Wednesday, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Despite a .910 save percentage in his previous three outings, Holtby has been limited to a 1-0-2 record. In addition to the time off for the All-Star break, the netminder has appeared in just four of the Capitals' last seven contests. Some added time off should hopefully keep the 28-year-old fresh for the postseason and could mean a few more starts for backup Philipp Grubauer in the interim.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...