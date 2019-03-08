Capitals' Braden Holtby: In line to face New Jersey
Holtby is the anticipated home starter versus the Devils on Friday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby has won four consecutive games, with the Capitals currently owning the exact same record as the Islanders (39-21-7) through 67 games apiece. While Holtby's next opponent is a Devils team out of the playoff race, it's all about the Capitals fighting for sole possession of the Metropolitan Division lead.
