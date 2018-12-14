Capitals' Braden Holtby: In line to start Friday
Holtby is slated to start on the road against the Hurricanes on Friday, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
Washington's premier puck plugger skated away with wins in his last performances, including a 28-save shutout to the detriment of the Blue Jackets last Saturday. Holtby will now face a Carolina team that is averaging only 2.73 goals per game at home this season -- 28th in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...