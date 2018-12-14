Capitals' Braden Holtby: In line to start Friday

Holtby is slated to start on the road against the Hurricanes on Friday, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.

Washington's premier puck plugger skated away with wins in his last performances, including a 28-save shutout to the detriment of the Blue Jackets last Saturday. Holtby will now face a Carolina team that is averaging only 2.73 goals per game at home this season -- 28th in the NHL.