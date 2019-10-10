Capitals' Braden Holtby: In line to start
Holtby is slated to start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against the Predators, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby has had a shaky start to the season, compiling a 1-0-2 record while posting a sub-par 2.89 GAA and .882 save percentage in three appearances. The 30-year-old backstop will look to get back on track in a tough road matchup with a Nashville team that's averaging 4.33 goals per contest through the first three games of the campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.