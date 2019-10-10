Capitals' Braden Holtby: In line to start

Holtby is slated to start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against the Predators, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby has had a shaky start to the season, compiling a 1-0-2 record while posting a sub-par 2.89 GAA and .882 save percentage in three appearances. The 30-year-old backstop will look to get back on track in a tough road matchup with a Nashville team that's averaging 4.33 goals per contest through the first three games of the campaign.