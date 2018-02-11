Capitals' Braden Holtby: In net againt Detroit
Holtby will be the home starter against the Red Wings on Sunday.
Though Holtby's numbers have been what we've grown accustomed to this season (2.74 GAA, .916 save percentage), the Capitals have been much better at home. Washington has a 2.34 team GAA in its own arena. Holtby also has 28 wins in 40 games, and this matchup looks like a good bet for him to pick up victory 29.
