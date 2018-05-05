Capitals' Braden Holtby: In net for Game 5

Holtby will guard the goal in Saturday's Game 5 against the Penguins in Washington.

Holtby was solid in Game 4, turning aside 21 of 23 shots, but he ultimately suffered his third loss of the postseason due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 28-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and help his team reclaim the series lead by picking up a crucial home victory in Game 5.