Capitals' Braden Holtby: In net for Game 5
Holtby will tend the home twine in Saturday's Game 5 against the Blue Jackets, NHL.com reports.
Holtby wasn't tested frequently in the team's Game 4 victory, but he set aside 23 of the 24 shots sent his way by the Blue Jackets. After surrendering the net to Phillipp Grubauer for Games 1 and 2, he's taken full advantage of his opportunity in goal this postseason, owning a 1.32 GAA and a .940 save percentage in three appearances. He will attempt to keep the good times rolling in Game 5 on Saturday.
