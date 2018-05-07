Capitals' Braden Holtby: In net for Game 6
Holtby will be the road goalie against the Penguins in Monday's Game 6, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
No surprises here, as the Capitals are 7-2 in playoff games started by Holtby in these playoffs. The netminder also has a 2.16 GAA and .924 save percentage in this postseason. You may still be a little concerned, though, as the 28-year-old had a 2.99 GAA and .907 save percentage this year. The Penguins are also facing a must-win game, so they will likely be pulling out all the stops.
