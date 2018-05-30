Capitals' Braden Holtby: Inconsistent play concerning
Holtby is looking to improve in Game 2 on the road against Vegas on Wednesday, NHL.com reports.
Holtby is a big reason the Capitals have made it this deep into the playoffs, but there is some cause for concern. As the report mentions, he has not performed well in games succeeding rough starts. In the Tampa Bay series, for example, Holtby saw a save percentage below .864 in Games 3, 4, and 5. Adding Game 1 of the Finals to this span, four of his last six starts have produced a save percentage below .864. Granted, the other two starts in that time period were shutouts, but this shows how up and down he can be. This inconsistency dates back to his below average play at the end of the regular season, when Washington decided to start Philipp Grubauer in Game 1 of the opening series. While stellar at times, Holtby cannot be relied on every night.
