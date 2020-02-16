Capitals' Braden Holtby: Keeps it close in loss
Holtby gave up two goals on 29 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.
Holtby was able to give the Capitals a chance, but fellow netminder Antti Raanta was even sturdier for the Coyotes. Holtby dropped to 21-12-4 with a 3.11 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 40 appearances this season. The 30-year-old netminder will be a risky play against the Golden Knights on Monday if he draws the start.
