Capitals' Braden Holtby: Let down defensively in Game 1
Holtby surrendered five goals on 33 shots on Monday and was saddled with a 6-4 road loss to the Golden Knights to drop Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
This game featured four lead changes in a sloppy defensive display from both teams. In Holtby's case, he had been working with a 4-3 lead in the third period only for the "Golden Misfits" to storm back with three unanswered tallies. The high score from Vegas really gashed Holtby's rate stats through 19 playoff games, yet he's still working with a serviceable 2.20 GAA and .919 save percentage over that span. The athletic, veteran netminder will seek better results in Game 2 on Wednesday, though he'll once again be working against a raucous crowd in Sin City.
