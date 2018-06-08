Capitals' Braden Holtby: Lifts Stanley Cup
Holtby denied 28 of 31 shots from the Golden Knights on Thursday to net the Capitals their first ever Stanley Cup Trophy.
All of the damage against Holtby came in the second period, but 2016's Vezina Trophy recipient benefited from two goals by his allied skaters in the third frame, and he was resolute in helping his team achieve hockey's pinnacle. Hockey fans won't soon forget that the Capitals went with backup netminder Phillipp Grubauer as the starter for Games 1 and 2 of the conference quarterfinals versus the Blue Jackets, only for Holtby to quickly reclaim the job and finish with a 16-7 record, 2.16 GAA and .922 save percentage in these playoffs. Suffice it to say, he remains an elite backstop.
