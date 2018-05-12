Capitals' Braden Holtby: Light workload in Game 1 victory
Holtby only needed 19 saves on 21 shots to emerge victorious against the Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Friday.
Holtby was in cruise control with the Capitals scoring four unanswered goals through the first two periods, but the Lightning made it interesting by sneaking the puck past Holtby twice in the third frame. Still, the Capitals ended up with a plus-11 shot differential and helped Holtby's cause by striking twice on the man advantage. Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday night.
