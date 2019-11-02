Capitals' Braden Holtby: Limits Sabres to one goal

Holtby stopped 29 of 30 shots in a 6-1 win over Buffalo on Friday.

Holtby enjoyed one of his best performances of the season, turning in his first start allowing fewer than two goals. He's now won five of his last six starts, with that lone setback coming in overtime. In 11 appearances this season, Holtby is 6-1-3 with a 3.30 GAA and .895 save percentage.