Holtby turned away 26 of 28 shots Monday in a 3-2 shootout loss to Tampa Bay.
Holtby was steady in his 2019-20 playoff debut, yielding only a Nikita Kucherov snipe and a Mitchell Stephens re-direct. The veteran netminder won four of his final five regulation-time decisions to close out the regular season and got himself off to a strong start to open round-robin play. He'll carry the load between the pipes for the Capitals as long as he's healthy.
