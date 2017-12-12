Capitals' Braden Holtby: Looking to bounce back Tuesday
Holtby will guard the goal in Tuesday's home game against Colorado, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby was shaky in his last start, surrendering three goals on 12 shots before being yanked in the second period of Monday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders. The 28-year-old netminder will look to shake off that uncharacteristically poor performance and secure his 17th victory of the campaign Tuesday in a home matchup with an Avalanche club that's 6-8-1 on the road this season.
