Capitals' Braden Holtby: Looking to get back on track Thursday
Holtby is the implied home starter versus the Lightning for Game 4 of the conference finals Thursday, according to The Washington Post.
As illustrated in this latest report, Holtby won't dwell too much on his shortcomings from Game 3, when he coughed up four goals on 23 shots to snap a three-game win streak dating back to the second-round playoff series against Pittsburgh. The 2016 Vezina Trophy winner could get some extra help offensively in this next one, as premier puck pusher Nicklas Backstrom (undisclosed) reportedly took morning line rushes and has a chance to suit up. Currently, the series is 2-1 in favor of the Capitals.
